Don’t Be Alarmed: St. Cloud Testing Warning Sirens Today

ST. CLOUD -- The City of St. Cloud and Stearns County want you to know they will be doing some routine maintenance on the outdoor warning sirens Wednesday.

As a result of this maintenance, a city-wide test of the sirens will be required at 1:00 p.m.

St. Cloud has 31 sirens located throughout the city.

You will likely hear the sirens in surrounding communities as well.

Meanwhile, FEMA and the FCC will be performing a test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts system at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Test messages will be sent to TVs and radios, along with select cell phones that have opted-in to receive test messages.

Because of this test, the National Weather Service has postponed its weekly weather radio test to tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m., to avoid any confusion with this afternoon's Wireless Emergency Alerts test.