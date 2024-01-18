Donnamae F. Bzdok, 87, St. Cloud

May 22, 1936 - January 15, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, for Donnamae F. Bzdok, age 87, of St. Cloud who passed on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Cherrywood in St. Cloud. Reverend Doug Liebsch and Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will con-celebrate. Placement of the urn will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers immediately followed by a rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Donnamae was born on May 22, 1936 in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota to Mose and Eleanor (Johanneck) Dufault. She married Eugene Bzdok on June 9, 1955 at the St. Cloud Childrens Home. Donnamae worked as a nurse as well as raising her family with Gene. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church.

She relished spending time with family and friends talking and doing various hobbies. She loved to crochet, read, do puzzle books, volunteer at the library, play cards and do puzzles. She was a devout Catholic who loved saying the rosary and going to mass.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Eugene; children: Roger (Mary) Bzdok of St. Cloud, Linda Thole of Harlingen, TX, Therese Bzdok & Gordy Rasmussen of Bloomington, Lisa (Gary) Hester of Breezy Point, Mark (Patty) Bzdok of St. Cloud, 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and brother Gene Dufault of Pasco, WA.

Donnamae was preceded in death by her parents; Mose (Eleanor) Dufault, Sisters Carol Cornelius, Muriel (Kitty) Ebersole, Arlene, and brother Cecil Dufault.

Special thank you to Cherrywood Advanced Living and Moments Hospice for all of their care.