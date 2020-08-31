Donna Vonder Haar, 85, Little Falls

May 15, 1935 - August 29, 2020

Donna Vonder Haar, 85 year old resident of Little Falls passed away Saturday, August 29 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 10 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls.

The family ask that you please respect the COVID-19 guidelines.

