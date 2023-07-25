Donna Suchy, 81, Cold Spring

June 22, 1942 - July 23, 2023

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Donna Suchy, age 81, of Cold Spring, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at her home. Reverend Julius Beckermann, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the St. Benedict’s Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church.

Donna was born at home on June 22, 1942 to Raymond and Mary (Klimek) Arndt in Brandon, Minnesota. She graduated from Brandon High School. After graduation, she worked as a nanny, waitress and as a baker. She was united in marriage to Jerome Edward Suchy on September 9, 1967 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. Donna and Jerome owned and operated Suchy’s Service Station in Avon. After they sold the service station, she worked at Mills Fleet Farm in Waite Park in the Automotive Repair Department. She was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, the Christian Mothers, and the Avon Hills Club.

Donna was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. Donna enjoyed sewing, doing puzzles, playing cards, fishing and watching her children and grandchildren’s sports and activities. She also enjoyed going bowling, traveling, flower gardening, canning, baking, and doing crafts. She will be remembered for her love of family, planning family reunions, and socializing.

She is survived by her children, Darrell (Judy) of Fort Myers, FL, Denise (Cory) Lipinski of Clear Lake, Neal (Kristen) of Potomac Falls, VA, Curt (Joy) of Santiago, Debra (Brett) Beuning of San Antonio, TX, Eric (Kim) of Paynesville, Chad (Alisha) of St. Anna, and Kristi (Jeff) Werner of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Emily, Jonathon, Megan and Isabella Lipinski, Taylor and Cayden Suchy, Alaynna, Marcus and Chloe Suchy, Kailani, Mason and Alexis Beuning, Carson, Brady, Kiera and Brooklyn Suchy, Nolan, Eli and Hannah Suchy, Weston, Logan and Pearl Werner; step grandchildren, Becky (Mark) Strait, Syndie (Corey) Hite, Beau (Kayla) Dannemiller; step great grandchildren, Ava, Cole, Declan, Ryleigh Strait and Noah and Ruth Dannemiller; brothers, Vernon (Karen) of Waite Park, Gery (Bev) of Little Falls, Dennis (Chris) of Brandon and David (Suzanne) of Wentzville, MO; sister-in-law, Lucille Arndt; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; brother, Wendell and nephew, Daniel.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Centra Care Home Hospice as well as Donna’s neighbors and friends for all of their loving and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.