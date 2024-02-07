Donna R. Knapp, 60, St. Anna

November 26, 1963 - February 6, 2024

Donna R. Knapp, age 60 of St. Anna, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family after an eight-month battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 10 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna with Rev. Gregory Mastey officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church in St. Anna. The Christian Women will pray at 4 p.m. Friday evening at the church.

Donna Renee Young was born November 26, 1963 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to LeRoy and Eileen (Bauer) Young. She graduated from Holdingford High School in 1982. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Knapp on May 2, 1987 at All Saints – St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Donna started her working career at Fingerhut, then at Two Rivers Enterprises, and lastly at Gilleland Chevrolet. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna and the Christian Women. Donna loved being a mother and grandmother, gardening and canning, cooking and baking, mowing the lawn, being a fan at her son’s sporting and school events, and visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Knapp of St. Anna; sons, Adam (Genny) Knapp of Sartell, Jacob Knapp of Holdingford, Marc Knapp of St. Anna, and Alex Knapp of St. Anna; two granddaughters, Brynlee and Brenna; brothers and sisters, Diane Young of Holdingford, Deb (Dan) Knapp of Holdingford, Doris (Allan) Pilarski of St. Augusta, Delroy Young of Holdingford, Duane Young of Holdingford, and Ed (Dani) Young of Holdingford.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Eileen Young.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.