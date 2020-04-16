Donna Mae Schneider, 88, Albany

September 11, 1931 – April 10, 2020

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Holdingford, MN, for Donna Mae Schneider, age 88, who died on April 10, 2020 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, MN. A Celebration Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Donna Was born on September 11, 1931 in Holdingford, MN, to Henry and Vivian Schneider. She graduated from Holdingford High School and St. Cloud Teachers’ College. She taught elementary education for 40 years & retired from the Corona, CA school system in 1992. She returned to Albany in 1998 to be closer to family. Throughout the years, Donna enjoyed reading, bowling, hiking, bicycling, traveling, and bird watching.

Donna was a very compassionate person; she was a contributor to many organizations. Her desire to help others was admirable and her faith was very important to her. She enjoyed watching daily mass, praying the rosary, and spending time with family.

Donna is survived by her brother, John (Rita) Albany as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Betty (Arthur) Vierhauser and Corrine (Arnold) Soltis; and her nephew, Kenneth Vierhauser.

Donna’s family would like to thank Mother of Mercy Nursing Home staff for their kind and loving care of Donna.