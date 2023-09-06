Donna Mae Rahm, 82, Foley

May 4, 1941 - September 4, 2023

attachment-Donna Mae Rahm loading...

Donna Mae Rahm, age 82 of Foley passed away September 4, 2023 at Elim Home in Milaca surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 am, Friday, September 8, 2023 at St Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the church in Foreston on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Donna Mae Rahm was born May 4,1941 in Benton County to Lawrence and Lucille (Walbridge) Smekofske. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1959 and married Robert Rahm on July 6, 1968 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Robert and Donna lived in Dayton, Minnesota for a short time before moving to her uncle's farm near Foley. The couple lived and dairy farmed most of their married lives. She had a great love for animals and would stay up all night with a sick calf nursing it back to health. Donna also worked for Willmar Poultry in Foley. She enjoyed gardening and loved the farm life. She liked to travel and had visited Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and Las Vegas. Donna loved the farm life and was a hard worker but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Not only was Donna a loving mother to her children, but also to anyone who visited her home, including neighbors, friends, and many cousins. She was deeply rooted in her faith. Especially after visiting Medjugorje two times. She had great love for the blessed Virgin Mary. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bob, Foley and daughter and sons: Kimberly (Rick) Redman, Wells; Bob Jr (Julie), Eagle River, AK; Richard (Laura), Foley; Duane, Foley; Andy (Stephanie), Foley; 19 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren as well as brothers and sisters: Mary Lou Westphall, Monticello; Ardie Stowe, Buffalo; Rosie Fleck, Milaca; Margie Riedemann, Cambridge; Theresa Arkuszewski, St. Cloud; John Smekofske, Garrison and Chris Albright of Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Tim Rahm and grandson, Mat Rahm.