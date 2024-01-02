Donna Mae Pallansch, 90, Sartell

September 7, 1933 - December 28, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, for Donna Mae Pallansch, age 90, of Sartell who passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later Date.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Sartell.

Donna was born on September 7, 1933 in Sartell, Minnesota to Joseph and Agnes (Korll) Super. She married Donald Pallansch on November 6, 1954 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Donna worked for many years in sales and marketing for DeZurik. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Donna enjoyed baking, cooking, trips to the casino, traveling and time at the cabin. She especially loved all the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Terri (Michael) Winter of Sartell; grandchildren, Jenny (Jason) Jacobs, Mindy Nicoski, Jeremy (Liz) Nicoski, Mickey (Justin) VanDrehle; great-grandchildren, Bella Mae and Ava; sister, Lorraine McCormick; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don in 2019; sister, Rosemary Swenson; brothers-in-law, Gerald Kuffel, Charles Swenson, and Phil McCormick.