Donna M. Gohman, 74, St. Cloud

April 2, 1949 - May 30, 2023

Donna Mae Miller-Gohman, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donna was born on April 2, 1949 in Richmond, MN to Sylvester and Shirley (Lang) Miller. She married Ronald Kron in August of 1968. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children and they later divorced. On February 12, 2002 Donna was married to Eugene “Butch” Gohman.

Donna is survived by her children, Robert (Christine) Kron of Colorado, Scott (Amy Ruegemer) Kron, of Richmond, and Kristi (Steve Emery) Schindler, of St. Cloud; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Barb) Miller of Caldwell, ID, John (MaryKay) Miller of St. Cloud, MN, Dave Miller of Brainerd, MN, Ron (Aun) Miller of Moose Lake, MN, and Jim (Brett) Miller of Emmett, ID. She is also survived by stepchildren, Rachel (Todd) Schwartz of Holdingford, Suzanne Finlayson, of Wendell, MN, and Bobbie (Dave Wisted) Gohman of Foley; mother-in-law, Lorraine Gohman of St. Cloud; 13 step-grandchildren; and 4 step-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Eugene “Butch” Gohman.