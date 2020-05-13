Donna “Lorraine” Tattle, 95, St. Cloud

June 3, 1924 - May 13, 2020

Donna “Lorraine” Tattle, age 95 of St. Cloud, MN died peacefully on May 13.

Our mother left us a stride short of her June 3rd 96th birthday. To those who knew our Mom, it should not be a surprise to learn that she wrote her own obituary several years before she died. The reason why, we reckon, is that she felt an obituary should be written without error, so why not write it yourself ? And "Mom being Mom" nor should it be a surprise to see that she wrote her own obituary in the 3rd person. Below is her obituary which she handwrote in her always inimitable classic penmanship style.

~~

My Obituary

Donna Lorraine Tattle was born in Crookston on June 3, 1924, the 2nd of 6 children born to Lawrence and Anne (Carlson) Hovelsrud. She was baptized and confirmed at English Lutheran and grew up on the family farm south of Crookston. She attended public schools and graduated from Central High School in 1941. After graduation she attended French's Business College in Bemidji. Upon graduation in June, 1942, she moved to Oakland, California where she worked as a clerk-typist at the Naval Supply Depot for 3 years. When World War II ended, she moved home to Crookston and worked at the Polk County Extension Office for one year. She married James Tattle on January 11, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston. They moved to Thief River Falls where he was employed by Bridgeman Creamery and she worked at JCPenny as a cashier. They moved to St. Cloud in 1958 and raised 4 daughters.

She is survived by daughters Nancy (Bill) Hamm of Longmont, Colorado, Karen Dealwis of Orange, California, and Kim Tattle of Westcliffe, Colorado and 4 grandchildren Neelia (Jayson) Heydt, James Goonewardena, Kelly Kitchen, R.J Fogal and 2 sisters, Lois Bagley of Crookston and Joan Westlake of Detroit Lakes. She is predeceased by parents, husband James Tattle, daughter Linda Allard, and brother Morris (Twyla) Hovelsrud, and sisters Betty Armacost and Norma Ross. In 1962 Jim Tattle started his own business Thermo Craft Refrigeration & Air Conditioning in St. Cloud. Lorraine worked with him for 12 years as the office and accounting manager until they sold their business in 1974.

Favorite things to do: walk & bike the trails with Jim and going out to eat.

~~



Our mom died of natural causes at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring. We want to thank their staff and hospice team for their warm and supporting care. Mom we love you dearly and our memories of you will forever brighten our lives. Rest in eternal peace with our dad, Jim, your husband of 66 years again at your side.

Services will be announced and held at a later date.