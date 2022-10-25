Donna Kampa, 85, Sauk Rapids

May 16, 1937 - October 22, 2022

Donna Kampa, age 85 of Sauk Rapids passed away October 22, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Donna Lucille Kampa was born May 16, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Edward and Lucille (Jahn) Chmielewski. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1955. She married the love of her life, Leland Kampa on September 1, 1956 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Donna lived most all of her life in the Duelm area until the couple moved to Sauk Rapids in 2013. She worked in food service as a cook at St. John's Area School for over 20 years. She was an excellent cook and baker. Donna made every occasion special by baking cakes for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and other special family gatherings. She was a life long member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the St. Lawrence Christian Mothers. She enjoyed needle point, crocheting and sewing and traveling with Leland. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends who knew her joy of life, faith and loving and caring for others.

She is survived by her husband, Leland, Sauk Rapids and sons; Mark Kampa, Duelm; Mike (Paula), Rice; Monty (Liz), St. Cloud and grandchildren: Josh (Nicole) Kampa, Cassandra (Nick) Larkin, Katie (Dustin) Lahr; Kaelynn (Tyler) Kamps; Kayla (Nevyl) Winkelman; Kristen Kampa and Jeffery (Becky) Gondeck, Justin (Sonya) Gondeck and Josh (Bethann) Gondeck, 18 great grandchildren and sister, Jeanne Anderson, Waconia, brother, Donnie 'Ski' (Donna) Chmielewski, Tampa, FL and a sister-in-law, Kay Chmielewski. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Mary Kampa-Gondeck, brother, Dick Chmielewski, and brother-in-law, Melvin Anderson.