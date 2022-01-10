Donna Holmes, 64, Foley

November 18, 1957 - January 3, 2022

Donna Holmes, age 64 of Foley passed away on January 3, 2022 at her home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Sartell Community Center, Sartell, Minnesota. Burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery, Rapid City, South Dakota at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Donna Faye Holmes was born in Wichita, Kansas to Ralph and Hazel (Edens) Ferris. She moved to Minnesota where she attended and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in creative writing. She worked most recently as a self employed realtor and owned and operated, Holmes Property Management, specializing in residential property. She loved writing and doing embroidery work. Donna was most proud of 31 years of continued sobriety.

She is survived by her husband, Nic, Foley; daughters: Crystal Markfort, St. Cloud; Jessica Schaefer, St. Cloud, as well as step children: Shawn (Melissa) Holmes, St. Paul; Kelijo (Curt) Fernholz, Rice; Candice Holmes, New Orleans; brothers and sisters, 19 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Jason Carl Whalen, brother, Dennis Ferris and step-daughter, Samantha Lynn McDougal. In lieu of flowers, seeds are preferred to be sent to the family so a memorial garden can be planted. Donna loved all flowers and strawberries, sunflowers, pumpkins, weeping willows, apple trees, and silver maples.