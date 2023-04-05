Donald Peter “Donny” Hemmesch, 67, Albany

November 28, 1955 - April 1, 2023

Donald Peter “Donny” Hemmesch, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday April 1, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Margaret’s Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, both at the St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry.

Donny was born on November 28, 1955 in Melrose, MN to Alois and Elizabeth (Bertram) Hemmesch. He grew up on the family farm in Lake Henry. He graduated from Paynesville High School in 1977. He married and later divorced Carol Schmitt, with whom he had three children. He loved all aspects of farming, especially raking hay and hauling manure. His dogs were his best co-pilots for riding around on his side-by-side to make sure everything was in its proper place, and he made sure Junior knew if it wasn’t. He spent many years shooting pool in league and with anyone who would take on “Lefty”. He enjoyed fishing trips with friends, playing cards at family get-togethers and reminiscing about the good ole days. Everyone knew they could always stop by and visit “Alfonse” at home to shoot the breeze and have a beer.

Donny is survived by his children Donald Jr (Megan), Angie (Ben Thelen) and Dale; grandchildren Carley, Owen, Olivia and Caleb Hemmesch and Jack, Madison and Eli Hemmesch; sisters: Alice Schaefer and Janet (Donald) Schaefer; brother: Richard (Mary Ann); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alois, mother, Elizabeth, stepfather Alfred Rothstein and brother-in-law Herman Schaefer.