Donald Hott, Jr., 66, Brainerd

September 28, 1957 - September 27, 2023

Donald "Don" August Hott, Jr. 66 year old resident of Brainerd, MN, died Wednesday, September 27 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A grave side service will be held on Friday, October 6 at 2:30 P.M. at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls.

Donald August Hott, Jr was born September 28, 1957 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Donald August Hott, Sr, and Margaret Everheart. He grew up in the Minneapolis area. He worked as an auto mechanic all of his adult life. He loved to tinker, working on cars, small engine repair and spending time with his grandkids.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Gabbrielle Hott of St. Cloud, Rachel Hott of Ramsey, Andrew Hott of Brainerd, Jackson Hott of Brainerd, step-sons, Mike Johnson and Fred Johnson of Minneapolis; brother, Brian Hott of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Lauren Hott, Nicolette Stefanik, Everett Hott, Lila Snyder, Timothy Houle, Sawyer Houle; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Stefanik, and Garrett Edward.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Chuck Hott, Ron Hott and Dave Hott.