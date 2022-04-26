Donald Ernest Brastad, 89, Little Falls

July 5, 1932 - April 22, 2022

Donald Ernest Brastad, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, died Friday, April 22 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 3 at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church on Tuesday. The burial will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Little Elk Township.

Donald Ernest Brastad was born on July 5, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Carl and Mabel (Mattson) Brastad. He was united in marriage to Florence E. Uhde on August 2, 1952 at the First English Church in Little Falls. The couple lived in Minneapolis for a few years and returned to Little Falls. Donald drove truck for construction companies for his entire working career. The couple later moved to Rock Lake, near Pillager, where they lived for 11 years. They moved back to Little Falls for their retirement years. Donald enjoyed hunting, traveling especially to Alaska and Arizona, wood working and gardening. He collected over twenty vintage cars ranging from a 1929 Model A to a 1979 Lincoln Town Car.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Richard C. Brastad of Baxter, Donald G. Brastad of Brainerd, Douglas E. Brastad of Little Falls, Todd M. (Armella) Brastad of Brainerd; sister, Diddie Hines of Little Falls; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mable Brastad; wife, Florence E. Brastad; son, Kevin Brastad; siblings, Robert Brastad and Kenneth Brastad and a sister, Viola Kick.