Donald E. “Don” Maile, 88, St. Cloud

January 21, 1934 – June 17, 2022

attachment-Donald Maile loading...

Donald E. “Don” Maile, Age 88, of St. Cloud went to be with the Lord and his beautiful boy Bruce on June 17, 2022.

A memorial gathering celebrating Don’s life will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN.

Donald Edmond Maile was born on January 21, 1934 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Anton and Louise (Grams) Maile. He attended St. Anthony’s grade school and Cathedral High School. Don was married to his best friend, Marlene Froelich on March 15, 1955. He worked driving truck for his brother-in-law Mike Bloom for many years before accepting a position in maintenance at St. Cloud State University in 1969 and worked there until his retirement in 1999.

Don enjoyed working in his garden. He and his brother-in-law, Ken, once planted a full acre of potatoes, which earned him the CB handle “Spud.” He loved deer hunting with his boys, Bruce and Mitch, they had so many wonderful stories to tell… some which had the family laughing to tears. Don proudly continued his hunting adventures with his grandsons. He even took his girls June and Gayle cane pole fishing, once.

“Don was everything a good husband and dad should be, we are truly blessed to have had him as ours”

Don is survived by his wife, Marlene of St. Cloud; son, Mitch (Brenda) of Sauk Rapids; daughters, June (Doug) Gohman of St. Cloud and Gayle (Mick) Kalkman of St. Cloud; sisters, Evie Nothnagel and Marylou Westra both of Sartell; 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Bruce.

A special thank you to his son-in-law, Doug, who cared for his every need with dignity and tender love. You were our rock in the quick sand.

“Miss you daddy until in the twinkle of an eye, when our broken chain relinks in Heaven”