Donald “Donnie” N. Brooks, 52, Princeton

August 20, 1970 - April 14, 2023

Donald N. Brooks, known to friends and family as Donnie, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2023, in his hometown of Princeton, MN, at the age of 52. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 20, 2023, with a remembrance motorcycle ride in honor of Donnie. More information to follow with details and location of the Celebration of Life.

Born to Del and Donna (Gallagher) Brooks on August 20, 1970, in Princeton, Donnie lived a life full of love, adventure, and laughter. A proud graduate of Princeton High School, Donnie went on to work most notably as a paving foreman for over 20 years. His dedication and hard work were admired by his colleagues and family. He was married to his childhood friend and love of his life, Sue Ann Siwek, on December 16, 2000, at Trinity Lutheran Church, and together they raised their family in the Princeton area.

Donnie was an amazing dad to all his children, always making time to be present in their lives and share in their joys and accomplishments. As a hockey dad, he could be found cheering on the team as the Tiger mascot, offering laughter, encouragement, and support to his kids and their teammates. Donnie's love for the outdoors was evident in his enthusiasm for hunting, fishing, and golfing, which he often enjoyed with his family and friends. One of Donnie's greatest joys was riding his Harley motorcycle, exploring the open road and taking in the beauty of nature. He spent many years making trips up to Lake Vermillion, his favorite place, where he created lasting memories. Everything that Donnie enjoyed in life, he enjoyed with his best friend and daughter, Mikayla “Baby,” by his side. Donnie’s big heart, loving nature, and of course, his hugs, will be dearly missed. He will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather to a new baby, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Donnie is survived by his loving wife, Sue Brooks; their three children, Michael Baumann of Princeton, Erika Baumann of Princeton, and Mikayla "Baby" (Wyatt Hooper) Brooks of McGregor; granddaughter, Elsa Mae Andrews, who is just ten weeks old; siblings, Michelle Brooks and Curtis Carlson; nephew, Allen Applegate; second mom, Jeanne Bromberg; and the Baumann Family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Ethel and Newt Brooks; and close friend and almost like a sister to Donnie, Karen Bromberg.

Death doesn’t have the final word. We are meant to be eternal.