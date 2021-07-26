Donald “Don” M. Court, 58, Waite Park

February 7, 1963 – July 21, 2021

Donald “Don” Max Court, age 58, Waite Park, MN, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A memorial gathering celebrating Don’s life will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Don was born February 7, 1963 in Cudahy, WI to Max and Violet (Larson) Court. He graduated from St Cloud Apollo High School in 1982. Don married Kim “Kimmer” Bambi Walker on August 31, 1997. He was employed by Spectrum Optical for many years. Don enjoyed playing cribbage and watching the Green Bay Packers football games. He also enjoyed John Wayne movies and listening to country music.

Survivors include his wife, Kim Court; brothers, Dale (Clara) Court of St. Cloud, MN; Daryl (Chris) Court of Merrill, WI; sister, Mary Court of Iola, WI; nephews, Bryan Court of St. Cloud, MN; Daryl Court Jr. of Iola, WI; Nicholas Luedke of Rhinelander, WI; Anthony Rustad of Stevens Point, WI; aunts, Dorothy Court of St. Cloud MN; Lucille Swenson of Iola, WI; Barb Larson of Plymouth, WI; many cousins and one special cousin, Ron Court of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Perry, and sister-in-law Debbie Court.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors of the Paynesville Hospital, St. Cloud Hospital and Rehab Center and CentraCare Hospice for their compassionate care of Don. They would also like to thank Tracy Rodriguez and Everett Hanes for taking Don to his doctor’s appointments and obtaining his prescriptions and groceries and his neighbors Lori and Dale Hawkins.