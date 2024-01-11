Donald “Don” J. McCarley, 73, St. Cloud

August 25, 1950 - January 9, 2024

attachment-Donald McCarley loading...

Donald J. McCarley age 73 of St. Cloud died Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at his home in St. Cloud. Burial with full military honors will be 1PM Friday January 12, 2024 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-6PM on Thursday (Today) at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The Sauk Rapids Legion will pray at 6PM.

Donald James McCarley was born to Donald H. and Joyce (Hill) McCarley on August 25, 1950, in Ridgecrest, CA. He graduated from Trona High School in Trona, CA, and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Navy during the time of the Vietnam War. Don then worked as a letter carrier for over 33 years for the United States Postal Service in St. Cloud. Don was married to Doris Lee Montgomery on March 24, 1975, in Lancaster, CA, and together they raised their three sons.

Don will be remembered for his love of books and reading. He was an avid hunter and liked to spend time in nature. Don and Doris loved to watch classic movies together, especially Jimmy Stewart movies. He was also a big John Wayne and Elvis fan. He had an unmatched love of music and was known as a rock and roll “headbanger.” Don was also very proud of his military service, and was a commander of the color guard at the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254 for many years. Above all else, he will be dearly missed as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Don is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, Bobby (Tara) Nowak of Wausau, WI, Flynn (Renee) McCarley of Green Bay, WI, and Cody (Melissa) McCarley of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kole, Madison, Carrington, Ava, Connor, and Vivian; great-grandchild, Teagan; and brothers, John Phillip McCarley and Larry McCarley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Teresa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Disabled American Veterans organization at www.donate.dav.org/donate