Donald “Don” Edward Schmid, 105, Avon

February 8, 1919 - February 22, 2024

Services celebrating the life of Donald “Don” Edward Schmid, age 105, Albany, MN will be Monday, February 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Church of St. Benedict, Avon, MN. The visitation will be one hour before mass on Monday. Don passed away on February 22, 2024, at Mother of Mercy, Albany, MN surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany.

Don was born on February 8, 1919, in Avon to Edward and Luella (Roche) Schmid. Don joined the Air Force in 1940 and served in WWII and retired in 1964. He married Lorraine Lunde on October 13, 1945, in Avon, MN.

Don is survived by his children, Robert Schmid, Berlin, Germany, Thomas (Candas) Schmid, Las Vegas, NV, and Deborah (Ronald) Hagemeier, Albany, MN, 4 Grandchildren Peter Hagemeier, Kathryn Stangler, Donald Schmid, Travis Schmid, and 7 Great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Macyn, Reed, Allie, Vinnie, Tommie, and Sofia. He is also survived by his sister Lois Currci, Newport, CA.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorraine, and siblings, Dorothy McKinley, William Schmid, and Lee Schmid.