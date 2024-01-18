Donald “Don” Charles Litchy, 90, Holdingford

August 17, 1933 - January 15, 2024

Mass of Christian burial for Donald Charles Litchy, age 90, of Holdingford, MN will be held Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Church of All Saints – St. Mary’s, Holdingford, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Donald passed away on January 15, 2024, at home.

Donald was born on August 17, 1933, in Magrath, MN to Anton and Ruth (Voytilla) Litchy. Don grew up on the family farm north of Holdingford with his younger twin sisters and two brothers: Marilyn Von Ruff, Marlene Huyck, David Litchy, and William Litchy. Don attended Holdingford Public School, graduating in 1951. He was united in marriage to Beverly Klein on October 10, 1952, whom he met by giving the Klein siblings a ride to school when he was driving his own siblings there.

Don began his stainless-steel manufacturing career with brothers Fred and Richard Konsor’s start-up company in Holdingford. Working in the early years, Donald and the Konsors designed (without a model or blueprints) and built a machine to spin the stainless-steel “heads” or “caps” for the manufactured barrels or tanks. Later, the company was known as Dairy Craft, Inc., and DCI when the company moved to new facilities in St. Cloud, MN. Don worked his way up in the company from laborer to foreman to sales & service to winning proposals for specialty equipment using his knowledge of individual worker’s speed and ability to manufacture the particular machinery. After retiring from DCI, Don assisted Seitz Stainless of Holdingford in establishing itself in the stainless steel manufacturing community.

Never one to sit still, Don also was a full-time farmer on land purchased from his father and uncle, some of which was the original homestead of the Voytillas. He grew oats, alfalfa, and corn and this being central Minnesota plenty of rocks. He also raised and milked Holsteins for many years before switching to Black Angus beef cattle.

His other interests were aviation and reading. He earned his private pilot’s license, was a 60-year subscriber to Popular Mechanics, and read mountains of books on aviation and aircraft. If you broke it he could fix it! It didn’t matter if it was metal or wood or equipment.

Donald is survived by his children, Lynn Litchy (Tim Lunsford), Richmond, MN, Larry Litchy, Holdingford, MN, 4 granddaughters, 7 great-grandchildren, and brother and sister, William Litchy and Marlene Huyck. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; his brother, David Litchy; and his sister, Marilyn Von Ruff.