Donald Corrigan, 86, Foley

November 18, 1935 - June 25, 2022

Donald Corrigan, age 86 of Foley passed away June 25, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Virgil Helmin and Deacon Bob Precourt will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the church on Wednesday. Burial with full Military Honors will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Donald Raymond Corrigan was born November 18, 1935 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Raymond and Clara (Jurek) Corrigan. He lived all of his life in the Foley area and graduated from Foley High School. Donald served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany from 1959-1960. He married Joan Abfalter-Schmit in 1995 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. He worked as a heavy equipment operator all his adult life. He was a member of the Father Pierz Assembly of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus; the Duelm Council, 12519 Knights of Columbus, where he was a past Grand Knight; the Foley American Legion and member and usher of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Donald saw much with his travels. His favorite places were the mountains of Colorado and Montana hunting elk and deer. He also traveled to Alaska and Ireland. His beautiful creations of rock and gemstones have been shared with many. He valued farm, cattle, country living, growing large pumpkins and most of all his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, Foley and brothers and sisters: Annella (Joe) Zellner; Corinne (George) Olzenak; Charles (Linda); Leonard (Judy); Franny (Bruce) Harper; Patsy (Rich) Borentun, step daughters, Michelle (David) Keske and Jody (Joe) Henry and step grandsons: Chris, Blake and Korey Keske and Chase Henry as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded by his by his parents, Ray and Clara and brother- in-laws, Sam Johnson and Larry Harper.

Donald would best be honored if instead of flowers, memorial be made to: the Foley American Legion or the Duelm Knights of Columbus. His was a life well lived. Be strong and steadfast with the Lord.