Donald C. Casseday, 86, South Haven

November 9, 1934 - January 27, 2021



Donald C. Casseday, age 86, of South Haven, MN died January 27, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Donald was born November 9, 1934 in St. Paul, MN to Donald and Katherine (Collison) Casseday. Donald married Pietje “Peg” Dostert on May 24, 1974 in South St. Paul, MN. He served in the Minnesota National Guard for over 40 years. Donald was a member of Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Maple Lake, MN.

Donald is survived by his children, David Casseday of South Haven, MN, Donalee Wanna of Circle Pines, MN, and Laurie (James) Casseday Streu of South Haven, MN; six grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peg, parents, sons Kevin and Scott and brother George.