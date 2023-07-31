Dona Boschee, 80, Warrensburg, Missouri formerly of Little Falls

September 17, 1942 - July 27, 2023

Dona Boschee, age 80, Warrensburg, Missouri formerly of Little Falls, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Dona Marie Boschee was born 17 September 1942 in Wilton, Burleigh County, North Dakota to Reinhold (1917-1989) and Catherine Max (1918-2001) Boschee. Dona arrived after her older siblings Della Mae (b. 1936), Leo Dell (b. 1937), and Shirley Ann (1939-1987). Five more siblings followed - Donald Gene (1944-2018), Loula Belle (1945-2017), Eldora Jeannette (b. 1948), Robert James (b. 1950) and Katherine Christine (b. 1953). The Boschees moved from North Dakota to Little Falls, Minnesota where Dona was a 1960 graduate of Little Falls Community High School. At the age of 19, on 28 October 1961, she married her sweetheart from high school Thomas Donald Schumacher (1941-2017) in Little Falls, Minnesota. Together they lived in Wisconsin, North Dakota, Iowa, Maryland, Virginia, and California.

When Dona was 30, her son Patrick James Schumacher was born December 1972 in Moorhead, Minnesota. The three Schumachers soon returned to Little Falls, where they lived on 1st Street North East for over 30 years. Dona was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella - St. Mary’s Circle #563, and the American Legion Auxiliary #46. Dona earned her Associates Degree from Brainerd Community College in 1994, then her Bachelors Degree in Pastoral Care from the College of St. Benedict in 1996 and began working as a chaplain.

In 1997, when she was 55, Dona embarked on her solo adventure, divorcing Tom, and moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota; then Rochester, Minnesota; and in 1999 took the big leap to Anchorage, Alaska.

Dona loved Alaska and loved sharing her joy through letters, photos, gifts, and hosting visitors. She worked as a chaplain for Providence Hospital until her retirement. Even after departing Alaska, she mentioned the state often and frequently told stories of her time there.

One of Dona’s greatest dreams was realized in April 2007 when she became a grandmother. She spent summers with grandson Alexander Jakob Schumacher almost from the beginning. In 2015 she moved to Warrensburg, Missouri, joining her son Patrick and grandson Alex. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Our mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Dona died 27 July 2023 in Warrensburg, Johnson County, Missouri.

Dona is survived by her son Patrick and grandson Alex of Warrensburg, Missouri. She is also survived by siblings Della, Leo, Eldora, Rob, Kathie, and their families.

Thank you for loving us so well all our lives. Our hearts are full, and we love you so much, words are so hard to find to tell you just how much. We will love you forever, and we will watch for the cardinals you always enjoyed. The family wishes to thank Crossroads Hospice and Country Club Care Center. Thank you to the ones who loved and cared for our Dona so well.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that, in keeping with Dona’s generous nature, give to any charity of your choosing in her name. The family is especially grateful for the help the PAN foundation (http://www.panfoundation.org) provided to Dona - they covered the cost of the chemotherapy drug which helped combat her lymphoma for multiple years.

Dona loved brightly colored travel souvenir t-shirts and Minnesota sportswear. Please join us for a casual visitation dressed in your favorite vacation wear on Friday, August 4 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. and from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 AM on Saturday, August 5 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 5 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Little Falls, Minnesota with burial following at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.