Dolores “Toby” “Lori” Scanlon Ligeros, 90, Waite Park

November 30, 1932 - August 21, 2023

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park, for Dolores “Toby” “Lori” Scanlon Ligeros, 90 who passed away Monday at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and there will be a private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dolores was born November 30, 1932 in Waite Park to Edward and Rose (Schaefer) Torborg. She married Paul Scanlon on June 14, 1952 and together raised their 5 children until his passing on February 1, 1987. She married Robert Ligeros on March 11, 1995 and they enjoyed 19 years together before he passed on November 12, 2014. She was employed as a banquet waitress at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud for 24 years, before retiring in 2011. She was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church and volunteered to help with funeral lunches. Dolores was very passionate poker player, even playing it on the computer and liked to play cards and nickels at the Waite Park City Hall. Dolores loved to travel anywhere and everywhere, she especially loved her annual girl’s trip, also spending time in both Europe and Alaska. She was a loving, caring person who was always concerned about others and would get excited about others accomplishments. Dolores’s family meant the world to her.

Dolores is survived by her children, Vicki (Oscar) Bourg of Salt Lake City, Terry (Lisa) Scanlon of Motley, Pat (Theresa) Scanlan of Buffalo, Jeff Scanlon of Sauk Rapids; daughters in laws, Sarah Scanlon of Stillwater, Kelly Kiess of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Zoe, Hannah, Mark, Kathrynne, Kristina, Amie-Joe, Douglas, Chris, Alison, Benjamin, Christopher, Spencer and Stephnie; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Alfred Torborg of Bloomington; sister, Virginia Muniz of Hoffman Estates, IL. She is preceded in death by, her parents; first husband, Paul; second husband, Robert; son, Tim; sister, Frances; brothers, Leonard, Ralph and Eugene; and 2 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Cherrywood and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Dolores.