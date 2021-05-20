Dolores “Mutzie” C. Bursch, 85, Foley

July 19, 1935 - May 19, 2021

Dolores “Mutzie” Cecilia Bursch was a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She died on May 19, 2021 at the age of 85 while residing at the Gardens Nursing Home in Foley. The family would like to thank all the staff at The Gardens who took great care of Dolores, and a special thank you to Administrator Tom, Social Worker Peter, and Case Manager Katrina.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Service with dignity provided Foley Funeral Home.

Dolores Cecilia Bursch was born July 19, 1935 in Graham Township to Leo and Clara (Huver) Zuleger. She married Anthony Bursch August 31, 1955 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Dolores was a waitress at the Rainbow Café, and a house cleaner. She was a gifted and talented artist who enjoyed embroidering and crocheting. Dolores was a Homemaker and liked spending time with her family, playing cards, and going to the casino with her husband. She was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church, Foley where she was an usher.

Dolores is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gerald) Bettendorf, Foley; grandchildren, Anthony Bettendorf, St. Peter, MN and Nicole (Joel) Hopps, Hermantown, MN; sister Ceal (Doug) Reiter of St. Cloud and brother Leo Jr. (Bev) Zuleger of Sartell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Clara; husband, Anthony; brothers, Jerome Zuleger, Gerald Zuleger, Bobby Zuleger; and sister, Loretta (Zuleger) Bursch.