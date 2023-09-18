Dolores Kaproth, 99, Foley

December 11, 1923 - September 12, 2023

Dolores Kaproth, age 99 of Foley, passed away September 12, 2023 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Duelm. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dolores Mary Kaproth was born December 11, 1923 in Bancroft, Iowa to Louis C. and Mary Ann (Meysembourg) Hatten. She married Emil Kaproth on April 26, 1946 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley and he preceded her in death on June 15, 1956. Dolores worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Latterell DDS for many years and later for Dr. Sanford Smith DDS. She volunteered for the Foley Area CARE and the Benton County Jail Facility as a Librarian for several years. She will be fondly remembered for the many miles she walked in the town of Foley and spending time at morning coffee with her many friends. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Joe (Jan), Foley; Kathleen Bisset, Circle Pines; Tom (Mary), Foley; Jerome of Charlotte, NC., as well as 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Emil and 8 brothers and sisters.