Dolores Anne Dardis, 88, of Annandale and formerly of St. Joseph

February 12, 1935 - July 26, 2023

attachment-Dolores Dardis loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Dolores Anne Dardis, age 88, of Annandale and formerly of St. Joseph who passed away on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at the Centennial Villa in Annandale. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the parish center, Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Dolores Anne Dardis was born on February 12, 1935 to George and Alvina (Surprenant) Weinzetl in Currie, Minnesota, the ninth of ten children. She graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) High School in 1952. While in high school, Dolores was involved in drama; most notably as the sassy, wisecracking supporting role in Kay Beats the Band, choir, and played catcher for the IHM champion softball team. She was united in marriage to Norbert M. Dardis on February 6, 1954 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Currie, Minnesota. They were married almost 67 years until his passing.

During their marriage, the couple moved several times due to Norbert’s career with Great Plains Supply, making their home in Tracy, Vesta, Lakefield and St. Joseph, Minnesota. Dolores was employed at various positions in those communities, although her favorite and final job was working at the College of Saint Benedict Food Service, nourishing the convent sisters and college students, and catering special events.

Dolores was an avid reader and had a robust collection of books she loved. She enjoyed interior design, was passionate about music, and she and Norb were active members of a card club for many years.

Dolores valued her family and her faith above all else. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Minnesota and was deeply devout. She was a loving wife, mother and friend.

Dolores is survived by her children: Christine (Neil) Paumen of Maple Lake, Nicole Dardis of Shoreview, and her bonus daughter Mary (Mark) Simon of New Prague. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters Mary Margaret “Marge” (Melvin) Fonder, Agnes (Emery) Shea, Fidelis “Fiddle” (Ambrose) Shea, Therese (Linus) Dardis; brothers Gerald, John (Kathyrn), Walter, Vincent (Rosemary) and Lawrence (Noelle).

A special thank you to Julie Smith, Lucy Ledwein and the entire staff at the Annandale Memory Cottages in Annandale, Minnesota for their outstanding care during the last three years. A heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their care and support during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association and Reading is Fundamental https://www.rif.org.