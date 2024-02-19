Dog Saved On Lake Near ZImmerman

BALDWIN (WJON News) - A dog is expected to recover after falling through the ice on Little Elk Lake near Zimmerman.



The Baldwin Fire Department reports they received a call about a dog in the water Sunday morning.

Officials were able to rescue the dog, bring him back to the fire station, and provide warm blankets and oxygen.

Mille Lacs County Animal Care moved the animal to the Garrison Animal Hospital, where the dog was treated and reunited with its owner and expected to make a full recovery.

