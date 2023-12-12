Dog Rescued from Frigid Lake Superior in Duluth

DULUTH (WJON News) -- A family pet had to be rescued from the cold waters of Lake Superior in Duluth.

The Duluth Fire Department says they were called into action on Thursday evening at about 6:20 p.m. after a dog had escaped off his leash and jumped into the water near the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge.

The dog was struggling in eight-foot-plus waves in the middle of the ship canal. Crew members entered the water in ice rescue suits that are designed to work in the extremely cold water and ice of Lake Superior.

Firefighters were eventually able to hed a hold of the dog by his collar but were not able to do much more against the heavy waves other than keep him from going under again.

Once they got the dog to shore he was exhausted and was treated for exposure.

The Duluth Fire Department says they understand how important pets are to their families. They say they have also learned they if they don't respond to help in these situations bystanders and owners will likely take action on their own.

