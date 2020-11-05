DNR Issues Reminder on ATV Restrictions During Deer Hunting

UNDATED -- With Minnesota's firearms deer hunting season starting Saturday, restrictions on ATV use will go into effect on certain trail systems on state land.

The Department of Natural Resources says they've seen a large spike in the number of new off-highway vehicle enthusiasts hitting the trails who may not know the law.

The restrictions apply to state forest trails and access routes, but not state forest roads. It applies to all-terrain vehicles, off-highway motorcycles, and other off-road vehicles that are not being used in conjunction with deer hunting.

Licensed deer hunters may use the routes before legal shooting time, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and after legal shooting hours.

The rules are meant to protect riders from potentially unsafe areas during hunting times and reduce conflicts between hunters and riders.