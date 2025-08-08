Absentee Voting Still Available Ahead of Stearns County Election

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Special Primary Election for Stearns County's District 4 Commissioner's seat is Tuesday, but there are still a few opportunities to vote absentee in person.

Residents of District 4 can vote in person at the Stearns County Westside Service Center in Waite Park until 4:30 p.m. today.

The county will open the service center on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will extend the open hours on Monday until 5:00 p.m.

The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and remain open until 8:00 p.m.

Voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling location on Tuesday.

To find your polling place or to view a sample ballot, visit mnvotes.gov.

