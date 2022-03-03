Distillery, Event Center Planned for East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A plan to bring a distillery and event center to east St. Cloud is in the works.

On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider a request to rezone the former Gulf Eagly Supply building at 539 East St. Germain Street.

539 Properties bought the building last year with the plan to redevelop the site into a mixed-use facility. It got approval from the Planning Commission in July, but then Johnson asked the City Council to table it in September as he continued to secure potential future tenants.

In their updated application, Johnson says a portion of the warehouse will be used for a distillery production facility. The street front portion of the main building will be remodeled into a cocktail tasting room associated with the distillery.

The second floor of the main building will be a large wedding and event center with a separate entrance.

A majority of the unheated space will remain as cold storage.

The property has been empty for about five years.