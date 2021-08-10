GulfEagle Redevelopment Gets Go Ahead from Planning Commission

ST. CLOUD -- The currently vacant GulfEagle Supply building on East St. Germain Street could be a multi-use entertainment district in the future. The St. Cloud Planning Commission on Tuesday night unanimously approved the request to rezone the property from Industrial to Commercial.

Developer Kevin Johnson of K. Johnson Construction says he's been working on the project for about four or five years now. He says he's hoping it will be a catalyst for more development on the east side of St. Cloud.

Johnson previously told WJON news his vision for the large brick building is to create a retail and entertainment complex. He says he's hoping to attract a brewpub for the first floor, along with possibly a distillery, and a coffee shop on that level.

He is looking for the second floor to be more professional spaces, with a tenant already close to signing a deal for the upstairs.

Each floor has about 15,000 square feet.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says the city's grand vision for the area is to have a significant amount of residential growth surrounding this property and that this project fits in nicely with that vision.

