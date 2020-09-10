Diocese Denounces Priest’s Condemnation of Democrats

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- The Catholic Diocese of La Crosse is denouncing the words of a La Crosse priest who claims Democrats are godless and will go to hell if they don't repent.

Father James Altman of the St. James the Less parish spoke in a video released by the far right organization Alpha News. Altman says the party's platform is against everything the Catholic Church teaches.

The diocese released a statement saying Altman's condemnation of entire groups of people is inappropriate and not in keeping with Catholic values.

The diocese says it will work with the priest privately on the matter and would only consider stronger penalties if the issue persisted.