Did I Just Spot An Actual Ghost In This St. Cloud Real Estate Listing? [GALLERY]

My wife is a certified Zillow-head who is constantly scouring the site looking for her dream house. Along the way she has run into all sorts of unique and memorable houses with weird decorations and quirks.

Last night we were just about ready to go to sleep when she shot up in bed and asked me to look at something. Tired, I resisted, but then relented.

She pointed out a small blur in the corner of a picture of an older house in St. Cloud and asked what I thought it was. "A shadow," I replied.

Then she zoomed in and... check this out!

Is that an actual ghost!?! If I am being totally honest, I don't believe in ghosts so I am very skeptical. At the same time it is hard to figure out what ELSE it could be!

Looking through the other pictures I simply don't see an alternative. Here's a look at the room in which the "ghost" is standing in. I don't see anything that is obviously responsible for making that shape. At all.

What do you think? Shadow or specter?

The house itself is beautiful and is in an amazing location right across from the Mississippi River.

Located at 1018 Riverside Drive SE, the home is listed for $469,900.

The main living room.

Another living area.

The home is located right across the street from the Mississippi River with an awesome view!

Staircase leading up to the upper level.

The kitchen features updated countertops.

A whirlpool tub in the main bathroom.

An upper-level bedroom.

It's a beautiful house with a big front lawn.

