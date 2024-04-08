Dianne Mary Johnstone (Zenner), 74, Waite Park

Died: April 6, 2024

Dianne Mary Johnstone (Zenner), age 74, passed away on April 6, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM at church. Private Family entombment will be held in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dianne was born to Norbert and Lucille Zenner of St. Cloud, MN. She had 8 siblings, 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Dianne graduated from Tech High School in 1967. She married Tom Johnstone, the love of her life, on May 23, 1980, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud. She worked interesting jobs, including the St. Cloud Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, College of St. Benedict working with international students and her favorite job, being a wife and mother.

Dianne was a much-loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, and friend. She loved life and loved spending time with her family and crazy friends! She was known for her determination, sharp wit, and sassy attitude.

Dianne was involved as a session member at First Presbyterian and on the council at Salem Lutheran and a current member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church. She faithfully attended Bible Study Fellowship for decades. She loved the Lord. She also volunteered with Hands Across the World, Salvation Army and was an original member of the Multicultural Board in St. Cloud. She loved children, all children, but mostly her children, Tommie & Abby and her granddaughters, Eliana and Madeline. She had a special place in her heart for elderly people and loved to visit them and play games with them.

She is survived by her beloved husband Tom; son, Tommie (Jodi Johnstone); daughter, Abby (Andy Kim); granddaughters, Eliana Johnstone and Madeline Kim; and sisters, Patricia Kosel (Marcel), Gail Schulz (Marlo), Cheryl Kalis (Don), Phyllis Seitz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Richard, Phillip (Junie), Ron Zenner; and sister, Joanne Rudy.