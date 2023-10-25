Diane Jones, 73, Sartell

May 3, 1950 - October 24, 2023

attachment-Diane Jones loading...

On October 24, 2023, Our Lord opened his heavenly gates and welcomed home Diane Glenda Jones at the age of 73. She passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side at Edgewood Memory Care in Sartell.

Diane was born on May 3, 1950, in Minneapolis, MN to Glen and Beulah Nyberg. After completing high school, she met her late husband, Sidney Jones. They were married for 35 loving years and resided in Cass Lake, MN. Diane enjoyed socializing and working with people. For the majority of her career, she worked in varies healthcare positions as a Certified Nurse Assistant, Home Health Care Provider, and Elder Nutrition Assistant. After retirement she worked at the local grocery store and casino, where she enjoyed visiting with people. She loved spending time with her family and friends, going on walks with Patty, and watching various shows on TV Land.

She is survived by her three daughters: Carol (Jason) Rivers, Tara (Matt) Jones, and Carri Jones. Her grandchildren: Rockelle (Derek) Nason, Jason Rivers Jr., Madison White, Brayden Goggleye, and Izabella Goggleye. Two great-grandchildren: Damon and Derelle Nason. Also, her siblings: Judy (Ed) Klapperick, Joyce (Lowell) Burris, Patricia Nyberg, and David (Terrie) Nyberg. Special Friend Donald Short.

Special thanks to the staff at Edgewood Memory Care, for taking loving care of our mother.

Diane will be laid to rest with her husband Sidney Jones, her brother Ronald Nyberg, and her parents.

Pastor David Yates will be officiating the service on Monday, October 30, 2023, at Landmark Baptist Church at 133 1st St. NW Cass Lake, MN. Reviewal will begin at 10:00am and service at 12:00pm. Burial will immediately follow the service at the Jones Family Cemetery in Wilkinson, MN. Pallbearers are her grandsons Jason Jr. and Brayden.