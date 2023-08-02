Devin J. Johnstone, 24, St. Cloud

December 14, 1998 - July 31, 2023

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Devin J. Johnstone, 24 who passed away Monday at his home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, at the funeral home. Rev. Robert Kieffer will officiate.

Devin was born December 14, 1998, in St. Cloud to Kevin and Angela (Kieffer) Johnstone. He lived in the Sartell area for most of his life. Devin married the love of his life, Hallie Holtz on May 7, 2021. Devin had many interests, most of them involving music and being outdoors. He loved to play his guitar and was proud of his music. He also enjoyed skateboarding and spending time on the river fishing. Devin was kind, goofy, generous, and a gentle free spirit who loved to spend time with family and friends.

Devin is survived by his wife, Hallie of St. Cloud; parents, Kevin and Angela of Sartell; father-in-law, Martin Holtz of Rice, mother-in-law, Kelly Holtz of Sartell; sister, Jasmine (Taylor) Johnstone of St. Cloud; brother, Ethan (Max Bentrud) of Sartell; sisters-in-law, Sydney Holtz and Brylee Holtz both of Rice; grandparents, Jan and Randy Kieffer of Morris; Ken Johnstone of St. Cloud; and many other aunts, uncles, relatives and friends that care deeply for Devin.