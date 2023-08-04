Development Plan Emerges for Empty Lot Along Cooper Avenue

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An empty lot in the heart of St. Cloud now has a development plan.

On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will be asked to rezone nearly 19 acres along Cooper Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Torborg Builders wants to build a three-story 74-unit apartment building on top of an 88-space parking garage along with a four-story 62-unit apartment building on top of a 43-space parking garage. The construction of both buildings will result in a total of 136 apartment units, 131 indoor parking spaces, and 142 surface parking lots.

The buildings would be built on the south end of the property near the intersection of Cooper Avenue South and Roosevelt Road.

City of St. Cloud City of St. Cloud loading...

The majority of that property was once occupied by granite processing buildings.

Get our free mobile app

The Cooper Avenue property is one of a handful of Catalyst Sites listed in the city's comprehensive plan

READ RELATED ARTICLES