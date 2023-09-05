Derek Christen, 30, Milaca

June 12, 1993 - September 2, 2023

attachment-Derek Christen loading...

Derek Christen, age 30 of Milaca, passed away, along with his brother, Jake on September 2, 2023 from injuries received in an ATV accident. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Jubilee Christian Center in Becker. Pastor Ken Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to11:00 AM at the church in Becker. A time of fellowship will follow at the church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to Mr. Jim's in Foley after 2:00 PM on Saturday to continue the celebration of life.

Derek David Christen was born June 12, 1993 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Glenn and Ann (Beckers) Christen. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 2012. He worked for T.J. Potter Trucking in Becker for several years. He married Mariah Scherbing on October 10, 2020 in Grand Canyon, AZ. Derek enjoyed cooking, grilling and an abundance of outdoor activities. He was outgoing, friendly and was always willing to help anyone in need. He had many friends and made friends with everyone. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Derek was overjoyed to become a father. He was a truly amazing husband and dad.

He is survived by his wife, Mariah and their son, Bennett of Milaca, mother, Ann Christen, Foley; mother and father-in-law, Glen and Bonnie Scherbing, Oak Park; brother-in-law, Jacob (Saphire) Scherbing, sister-in-law, Haley (Michael Schumer) Scherbing; brother, Alex (Sheryl), Foley; sisters; Emily (Travis) Melby, Foreston; Molly (Jacob Robertson) Christen, Becker; grandmother, Amelia Sauer and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his uncle, John Beckers and grandparents; Jerome and Valeria "Tutti" Christen and great grandmother, Ida Christen.