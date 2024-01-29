October 12, 1946 - January 25, 2024

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud for Dep Thi Nguyen, age 77 of St. Cloud. Dep was welcomed into heaven on January 25, 2024, peacefully surrounded by her children, at Good Shepherd Community Home.

Visitation will one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Dep was born in Saigon, Vietnam. She left Vietnam in 1981, in hopes for better life for her children. Dep loved to be in the kitchen cooking for her family and friends. She owned the Dong Khanh Restaurants in St. Cloud, opening her first restaurant in 1989. She was loved by many in the community. She was a very active mother and grandmother. In 2019 she suffered a stroke and moved to the Good Shepherd Community. She still loved seeing her family and friends and always enjoyed Duc’s daily visits with special food and drinks.

She is survived by five children, Sang Nguyen, Giau (Hai) Nguyen, Duc (Heather) Nguyen, Huong (Jimmy) Rathmanner, Loc (Jennifer) Nguyen, as well as 10 grandchildren, Alec, Mac, Chrissy, Myah, Nicholas, Alani, Colin, Billy, Brandon, and Mayana.