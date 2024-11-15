Dental Professionals Stress Importance of Fluoride In Water

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, dental professionals are concerned about the removal of fluoride in water.

Minnesota Dental Association President Dr. Alejandro Aguirre says there are plenty of benefits to fluoride in water.

It's like your natural cavity fighter. The ingestion of that fluoride, which is naturally occurring, can help prevent cavities. Ingestion of fluoride is very safe and effective and prevents tooth decay.

Aguirre says places have tried in the past removing fluoride from drinking water.

Calgary removed fluoride from the water a few years ago and I think that's also happening in Juno, Alaska. I believe Calgary started to put back the fluoride into the water because they saw an increase in cavities.

Kennedy said on social media earlier this month that Trump would push to remove fluoride from drinking water on his first day in office if elected president.