February 6, 1952 - August 7, 2025

Dennis Paul Super, 73 year old resident of Flensburg, passed away on Thursday, August 7th, 2025, at his home.

Dennis was born February 6th, 1952, to Anna (Koval) and Charles Super in Little Falls.

He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1970.

He was married to Elaine Super on January 11th, 1990. The couple made their home on the family farm, where they raised their children.

Dennis worked as a dairy farmer for many years before retiring in 2020. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time in the woods, making wood, and watching westerns.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dennis Super Jr., and Sara Super; and sisters, Elaine (Al) Kloss, Bernie Kalsnes, Lori (Jim) Kloss, and Joan Super.

He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine; his parents; sister, Rita Wollack; and brother, Richard Super.