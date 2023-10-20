Dennis Pekarek, 68, Brennyville

November 13, 1954 - October 18, 2023

Dennis Pekarek, age 68 of Brennyville died on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Dennis Joseph Pekarek was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George and Mary (Ziwicki) Pekarek. He lived near Brennyville all of his life. Dennis enjoyed fishing and camping, 4 wheeling and mowing lawn. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Milaca DAC, participated in the Special Olympics and was as avid bowler and softball player. One of the things Dennis looked forward to was playing Santa Claus. The family would like to make a special thank you to Lori and Deb at the DAC. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Dennis is survived by his brothers and sisters: Bonnie (Al) Szczech, Foley; Barbara Blais, Foley; Roger (Mary), Foley; Mary Jo Legatt, Foley; Mike, Foley; Gary, Foley; Brenda (Leon) Gehrke, Paynsville; Lori (Ralph) Buettner, Cold Spring and Anthony of Foley, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary, brothers and sister: Tom, Donald, Robert and Kathleen Moulzolf and brother-in-laws, Alvin Legatt and Rich Blais.