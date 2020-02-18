Dennis Kujawa, 77, Buckman

July 16, 1942 - February 12, 2020

Dennis Kujawa, 77 year old resident of Buckman, MN died Wednesday, February 12 at his home in Buckman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman with Father David officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 18 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The military rites will be conducted by the Hillman American Legion Post #602.

Dennis John Kujawa was born on July 16, 1942 in Little Falls, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Felix and Hildegard (Mischke) Kujawa. He grew up and attended school in Buckman. He served his Country in the United States Army in Fort Knox, Kentucky from February 8, 1963 until his honorable discharge on August 7, 1963. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Ann Faust on September 30, 1963 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home in Buckman, MN. He worked all his life in the Buckman area at the Farmers Supply, Implement Store and Gas Station. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, country music, visiting the family cabin and wintering in Arizona. He was a member of the Hillman American Legion Post #602 and St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marjorie “Marge” Kujawa; daughters, Robin (Bob) Orchard and Julie (John) Skochenski; siblings, Connie (Michael) Fleming and Myron (Sue) Kujawa; grandchildren, John Orchard, Tori Orchard, Kami (Bennett) Blanton and Brock Skochenski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Hildegard Kujawa.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association: 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.