Dennis Frank, 76, Little Falls

August 29, 1948 - April 3, 2025

Dennis Frank, 76 year old resident of Little Falls, died Thursday, April 3 at home with his family by his side. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 12 at 11:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, April 14 at 10:00 A.M. The military rights will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and the Little Falls VFW Post #1112.

Dennis Frank was born August 29, 1948 in Wadena, MN to the late Norman and Martha (Youngbauer) Frank. He attended and graduated from high school in Wadena and completed 2 years of tech school to be a machinist. Dennis served his country for 24 years in the Army National Guard and 4 years in the Navy. He served 2 years on the USS ORISKANY and also made 2 cruises to the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he worked for MN DOT as a Highway Maintenance worker. Dennis was united in marriage to Karen Imdieke on July 28, 1973 at St. Ann's Church in Wadena. He enjoyed golfing, stamp collecting, woodworking, hunting, fishing, traveling and doing yard work. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and spending part of his winter season in Edisto Beach, South Carolina, beach combing for shells with his wife. Dennis also hauled sugar beets during harvest season in Casselton, North Dakota. Dennis was a member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #46, VFW Post #1112, and the American Legion 40&8. He will forever be missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen (Imdlieke) Frank of Little Falls; daughters, Valerie Frank (William) Bebler of Moorhead, MN, Stacy Frank Thaler of Cloquet, MN; grandchildren, Dylan Bebler, Hailey Bebler, Alyssa Bebler, Ethan Thaler, Nora Thaler.

He was preceded in death by his parents.