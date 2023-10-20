Dennis D. Robinson, 75, St. Cloud

September 21, 1948 - October 19, 2023

attachment-Dennis Robihnson loading...

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 30, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Dennis D. Robinson, age 75, who passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Timothy Lambert will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Dennis was born September 21, 1948 in Waterloo, IA to Marvin and Ruth (Brown) Robinson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Okinawa during the Vietnam War. Dennis grew up in Medicine Lake and lived in the Princeton area, Colorado, San Diego, Sauk Rapids, Pierz, and in St. Cloud since 2020. He married Jean Sorensen on October 24, 1987 at the Princeton Free Church. Dennis was a Boiler Operator at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, Cathedral High School, and Sauk Rapids High School for many years, retiring in 2010. He was also a truck driver and did building maintenance. He was a member of the Patriot Guard in Brainerd, Chapter 290 Vietnam Veterans Group, and Benton County Mounted Patrol. Dennis enjoyed gardening, bow hunting, riding his motorcycle, camping, horses, and steam shows. He was proud that his ship picked up the Apollo 15 Lunar Lander from the ocean. Dennis was a hard-worker, very spiritual, and had a good sense of humor. He was most proud of his family and was dedicated to them.

Survivors include his wife, Jean of St. Cloud; daughters and son, Jill (Mitchell) Herchenhahn of St. Cloud, Bethany (Travis) Demo of Rice, and Cody Robinson (Brittany Lemmerman) of Sartell; sister, Donna (Howard) Claussen of Dekalb, IL; and grandchildren, Lacey Woodworth, Lillyann Timmer, Skyler Demo, Langston Demo, and Brynleigh Demo. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Danny Mathiason.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your organization of choice in honor of Dennis and the veterans who served.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff in the Memory Care Unit and the Activities Department at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.