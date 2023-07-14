Dennis Cogle, 65, Princeton

July 1, 1958 - July 11, 2023

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 at Central Lutheran Church in Elk River for Dennis Cogle, 65 of Princeton who died suddenly at his home on Monday July 11, 2023. Pastor Ryan Braley will officiate, and burial will be in the Big Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11AM Tuesday at the church in Elk River. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Dennis was born July 1, 1958 in California to Jack & Sandra. He lived in California for many years, until he was reunited with a long-lost brother and moved to Minnesota. He worked as a forklift driver for Phillips Distilling Company in Zimmerman and delivered parts for O’Reilly’s Auto Parts for many years. Dennis rocked his way through life, with a love for music and an amazing talent on the guitar. He enjoyed spending time riding his four-wheeler and casting a line into his favorite fishing spot. He was a hardworking, loving father who dedicated his life to raising his daughter as a single parent. Dennis had a love for his grandchildren that radiated out of him with each conversation he had.

He is survived by his daughter, Haley (Luke) Minor of Big Lake, grandkids, Marcus and Montana, sisters and brothers, Cindy, RJ, Sydell, Curtis, and Jim along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.