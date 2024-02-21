Denise Ann Larson, 67

June 23, 1956 - February 18, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 26, 2024 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Denise Ann Larson, age 67, who passed away Sunday at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park surrounded by her family and friends. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Denise was born June 23, 1956 in St. Cloud to Raymond and Margaret “Peggy” (Chmielewski) Larson. She was disabled as a result of a motor vehicle accident 50 years ago and has resided at ACR Homes in Golden Valley for the past 20 years. Denise enjoyed eating, baking, dancing, coffee, babies, watching comedy and romantic movies and shows, and being surrounded by friends and caring staff at ACR Group Homes in Golden Valley. She was feisty, funny, outgoing, and loving.

Survivors include her siblings, Sharon (Fred) Kirschman, Jr. of Coon Rapids, Randy Larson (Juane Bale) of Nisswa, Barb (Tom) Hentges of Clear Lake, and Loren (Lori) Larson of Remer. Denise was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Lynne Larson.

A special thank you to the wonderful caring staff at ACR Group Homes in Golden Valley for the excellent care provided to Denise.